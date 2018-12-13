× Man hit with over $1,000 charge after trying to cash in on 1-cent Whopper deal

QUARTZ HILL, Calif. — He walked into Burger King expecting to pay 1 cent, but the burger joint charged him more than 100,000 times that.

Boyce Harvey’s total bill somehow came out to $1,093. 91, massively overdrafting his account, according to KABC.

He was trying to cash in on Burger King’s 1 cent Whopper deal offered through the chain’s app.

When he got to the restaurant in Quartz Hill, the manager reportedly told him they couldn’t find the order.

“The manager said that they weren’t sure,” Harvey told KABC. “First he said it didn’t come through, and then he said that he wasn’t sure that they were even a part of the promo.”

Instead, he ordered up a couple burgers, some fries and drinks for $8.99.

He didn’t look at his receipt until he was walking out of the restaurant and saw the four-figure charge.

Harvey says Burger King is working with him to resolve the issue.