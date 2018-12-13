× Guilford County Schools closed on Friday as county continues to recover from snowstorm

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Schools are closed on Friday as the county continues to recovery from a massive snowstorm over the weekend.

The school district’s central offices will be open on a regular schedule, according to officials.

Guilford County Schools is the only district in the Piedmont to announce a Friday closure as of early Thursday afternoon.

The closure comes after much of the Piedmont saw more than a foot of snow on Sunday, causing power outages and icy driving conditions.

Greensboro saw about 12 inches of snow and areas in the northern Piedmont saw as much as 20 inches. Some areas to the south saw less than 6 inches. The heavy snow was followed by freezing and sleet.

