Greensboro’s 1618 Midtown shares festive cocktail recipes and recomendations

From a special bottle of wine at your holiday meal, to a toast to ring in the new year, Shannon Smith shows us a few festive drinks that could add a little cheer to your celebrations.

She stopped 1618 Midtown in Greensboro to talk with their award winning staff and get their expert advice.

Wines

White wines

Gran Codorniu Brut Rose 2013

Le dolci colline prosecco

Pierre Sparr Cremant Rosé

Ferghetini franciacorta

Red wines

Triton Tinta de Toro Spain 2016

Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Margaret river 2015

Buxy Pinot Noir Givry 1er Cru Burgundy 2015

Cocktail recipes

Ginger beer

1oz lemon juice

1oz pineapple juice

1oz ginger syrup

1 barspoon or teaspoon of maple syrup

Shake and Top with seltzer water

Ginger syrup

2 cups sugar

1 pound ginger chopped

1 cup water

Add to blender and blend until smooth / fine strain out pulp

Southern druthers