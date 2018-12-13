Greensboro’s 1618 Midtown shares festive cocktail recipes and recomendations

From a special bottle of wine at your holiday meal, to a toast to ring in the new year, Shannon Smith shows us a few festive drinks that could add a little cheer to your celebrations.
She stopped 1618 Midtown in Greensboro to talk with their award winning staff and get their expert advice.
Wines
White wines
- Gran Codorniu Brut Rose 2013
- Le dolci colline prosecco
- Pierre Sparr Cremant Rosé
- Ferghetini franciacorta
Red wines
- Triton Tinta de Toro Spain 2016
- Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Margaret river 2015
- Buxy Pinot Noir Givry 1er Cru Burgundy 2015
Cocktail recipes
Ginger beer
- 1oz lemon juice
- 1oz pineapple juice
- 1oz ginger syrup
- 1 barspoon or teaspoon of maple syrup
- Shake and Top with seltzer water
Ginger syrup
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 pound ginger chopped
- 1 cup water
- Add to blender and blend until smooth / fine strain out pulp
Southern druthers
- .75oz lime juice
- .75oz Appleton rum
- .75oz aperol
- .75oz simple syrup
- Shake and top with cheerwine.