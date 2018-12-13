Weather closings and delays

Greensboro’s 1618 Midtown shares festive cocktail recipes and recomendations

From a special bottle of wine at your holiday meal, to a toast to ring in the new year, Shannon Smith shows us a few festive drinks that could add a little cheer to your celebrations.

She stopped 1618 Midtown in Greensboro to talk with their award winning staff and get their expert advice.

Wines

White wines

  • Gran Codorniu Brut Rose 2013
  • Le dolci colline prosecco
  • Pierre Sparr Cremant Rosé
  • Ferghetini franciacorta

Red wines

  • Triton Tinta de Toro Spain  2016
  • Vasse Felix Filius Cabernet Margaret river 2015
  • Buxy Pinot Noir Givry 1er Cru Burgundy 2015

Cocktail recipes

Ginger beer 

  • 1oz lemon juice
  • 1oz pineapple juice
  • 1oz ginger syrup
  • 1 barspoon or teaspoon of maple syrup
  • Shake and Top with seltzer water

Ginger syrup 

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 pound ginger chopped
  • 1 cup water
  • Add to blender and blend until smooth / fine strain out pulp

Southern druthers 

  • .75oz lime juice
  • .75oz Appleton rum
  • .75oz aperol
  • .75oz simple syrup
  • Shake and top with cheerwine.