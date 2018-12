× Firefighters face early morning house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters in Winston-Salem are facing an early morning house fire on Barnes Road.

The fire department reported units on scene just before 6:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Barnes Road.

A video, tweeted out by the fire department, shows smoke pouring out of the structure.

It is unclear if anyone was inside or injured during the fire.

Units on the scene of a residential house fire in the 500 blk Barnes Rd. Fire attack in progress. 500 blk Barnes Rd is closed. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/82y892T8aL — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 13, 2018