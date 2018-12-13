Family speaks out after man critically injured, left in ditch in Asheboro hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro police have made progress since a man was hit by a car and left on the side of N. Fayetteville Road.

Dean Henderson is in critical condition at Moses Cone Hospital. Police used surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, that led them to the possible car and suspect. More information and charges are on the way.

Dean Henderson’s family and friends surround him, during his fight to survive.

"I'm hurt. I'm sad. I'm broken to see him laying like he is now. It hurts,” said his daughter Heather Wood.

Their family is still in shock, after what happened to him early Tuesday morning.

"I’m appalled that someone would hit him and just leave him laying like that in a ditch at 1 o'clock in the morning,” said his sister Doretta Lawson.

They heard about the news through our coverage on MyFOX8.com.

"I was tagged on the post, indicating that there had been an unidentified male involved in a hit and run with a heart tattoo on his arm with the name Dean on it,” said Lawson.

After making a few calls, they quickly learned that it was him involved in the hit-and-run.

"I just sit there and think, 'How could you not know that you hit someone?'” said Wood.

They rushed to Moses Cone Hospital to be by Dean’s side.

"He has a broken right arm. He has a plate and pins in his right arm. He has several facial fractures, from here up is fractured," Wood said.

Wednesday morning, things started to look up and the family got brighter news.

"When I got the news yesterday and the officer told me we need to get up here as soon as possible, I thought there was no hope in the world for him,” said Wood.

Dean’s condition improved and he’s been on and off a breathing machine.

"He's took a big turn. He's a strong person. He's a strong individual. He's a tough man for sure. and he's up there fighting," Wood said.

The family hopes that Dean’s story inspires others to take that extra step to be safe, while driving out on the roads.