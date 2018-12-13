Family of teen injured in hit-and-run pleads with the public for help identifying driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro teenager continues to recover in the hospital more than a week after being injured in a hit-and-run.

Emmanuel Gomez, 15, has spent nearly eight days in the hospital and has suffered from serious injuries.

His dog died due to the injuries of the accident. Gomez and his family want the driver to come forward.

“He has two broken ribs, a broken left leg which he had to get surgery on to reconstruct it and he has a broken shoulder which is in really bad shape right now,” said Melissa Gomez, the victim’s sister.

The 15-year-old has also suffered a concussion which has caused some memory loss.

“He knows he was struck by a car because we tell him,” said Gomez.

Greensboro police put out a Crime Stoppers alert but have no leads in the case. Emmanuel’s family wants any witnesses to speak up and help get the driver identified.

“I would be happy to give them a reward because my brother is worth more than this and it’s not fair,” said Melissa Gomez.