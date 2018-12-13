× Duke student says man raped her after she fell asleep at campus apartment building

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke police are investigating after a student said she was raped on campus Thursday morning.

WTVD reported that it happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. she the victim was asleep in a common room at the Central Campus Apartment Building on Pace Street.

The victim said the attacker woke her up and threatened her with a knife and forced her to have sex.

Students questioned Thursday how the man got in the building.

“I was kind of concerned how the perpetrator even got into the building,” said resident Tara Maier. “Most of our buildings, as far as I know, they’re all locked. You have to use your key card to open it up especially past 1 a.m. Obviously, I don’t know what happened, but that’s very unfortunate that happened on campus.”