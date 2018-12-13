× Adopt a dog for $15 or cat for $10 this weekend in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Would you like to help a homeless animal find a “furever” home this Christmas season?

A pet adoption event this weekend in Forsyth County is offering adoptions at a 90 percent discount.

The Forsyth Humane Society is offering $15 adoption fees for dogs and $10 adoption fees for cats on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said that adoptions are first come, first serve at the Morykwas Adoption Center at 4881 Country Club Road and University North at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle.

Morykwas Adoption Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and University North is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoptions at University North end at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with any questions can call Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303.