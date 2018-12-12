× Woman faces animal cruelty charges after 43 animals removed from Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of animals were removed from a Randolph County home, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Janet Lynn Jones, 70, of Randleman, is charged with five counts of felony cruelty to animals.

On Wednesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division, the ASPCA and Randolph County Animal Control executed a search warrant at 380 Kings Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office had been working with the ASPCA and Randolph County Animal Control regarding a possible hoarding situation at the home.

During the search, 43 animals — cats, dogs and birds — were removed from the 1,200-square-foot home.

The sheriff’s office said the animals were found living in “deplorable conditions among feces, urine and trash in a poorly ventilated environment.”

The animals were taken to the Randolph County Animal Shelter where they will receive care and treatment.

Jones was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.