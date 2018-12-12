Winter Weather Advisories remain over Triad with a warmer week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been days since the historic snowstorm slammed the Piedmont Triad, but most of the region remains under Winter Weather Advisories.

Whatever snow and ice may have thawed Tuesday refroze during the overnight lows, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

That ice is making roads hazardous.

ICE vs Vehicle. Road conditions are still hazardous. Please drive with caution. #policews 189 pic.twitter.com/7tibcgxDJu — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) December 12, 2018

Byrd added, however, that Wednesday is slated to be warmer than Tuesday.

Wednesday night, the cold will settle at to 30 degree, but, after, temperatures are expected to stay above freezing for the rest of the week.

The temperature could rise as high as 60 degrees on Sunday.