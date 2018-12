× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools closed Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced that schools will be closed Thursday.

“Our transportation crews continue to find road conditions unsafe for bus travel & bus stops plus we’re still clearing campuses so they are safe for students & staff,” WS/FCS said in a statement.

