An overturned car on Interstate 85 north and 40 east left one person with injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened near Exit 213 to State Route 1560 and Guilford College Road, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Highway Patrol reported that only one vehicle was involved.

NCDOT reports the event began at 7:39 a.m.

Officials do not expect it to end until 12:47 p.m.