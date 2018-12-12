Tips for helping older adults drive in winter weather

Many older adults want to hang on to their independence as long as possible, and that includes driving.
With winter beginning to set in, it's important to make sure you and your family are driving safely.
Here are some points to consider before the older adult in your life hops behind the wheel
- Winter boots can help make it easier to get in the car and keep your feet on the pedals
- Make sure the car is in good condition
- Keep an emergency kit accessible
- Regularly see a doctor
