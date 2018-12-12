× Sweet recipes to warm up your home

It’s not only the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the most delicious. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots In Jamestown to make some sweet and savory treats for your holiday parties or as a gift for friends and family.

Ginger Snaps

Ingredients

¾ C shortening

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 C sugar

1 tsp ground cloves

1 egg

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ C molasses

1 tsp ginger

2 C flour, sifted

½ C sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Cream together shortening and 1 C sugar Add whole egg and molasses, beat until smooth. Sift all dry ingredients together and then add to mixture, beating until smooth Make into tsp. size balls Roll in sugar Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes

Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

1 C butter, softened

3 C flour, sifted

1 C sugar

½ tsp nutmeg

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tsp baking soda

¼ C sour cream

¼ tsp salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Beat butter until creamy, blend in sugar gradually and beat until fluffy. Add egg and sour cream and mix well. Sift all dry ingredients together, then add to beaten mixture and mix. Chill 2 hours. Roll out on a floured surface to ¼ inch. Use desired cookie cutter to cut out shapes. Optional: sprinkle with sugar, colored sugar, or chopped nuts. Place on greased cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Buckeyes

Ingredients

2 lbs creamy peanut butter

1 pound butter, softened

3 pounds powdered sugar

24 ounces chocolate chips

½ bar paraffin

Directions

Mix peanut butter, butter and sugar until smooth. Roll into small balls and place on wax paper lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate. Melt chocolate chips and wax in heavy saucepan. Using a toothpick, dip the cold balls into the chocolate until 2/3 of the ball is covered. Spoon drip chocolate on uncovered portion.

Cheese Wafers

Ingredients

2 C flour

1 stick of cold butter

½ tsp salt

16 ounces grated sharp cheddar

½ tsp garlic salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Directions