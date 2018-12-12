× School closings and delays announced for Wednesday as roads remain frozen

Days after the historic snowstorm slammed North Carolina, some schools are still waiting to resume classes.

Schools in the Piedmont Triad announced closings for Wednesday after wet roads froze again overnight.

Districts that have already issued cancellations include Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Surry County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Rockingham County Schools and others.

Click here for FOX8’s list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.