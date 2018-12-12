Pack of dogs follows female in heat onto busy Arizona interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- They were looking for a date in the wrong place.

A pack of dogs shut down traffic Monday when they started wandering around on Interstate 17 in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported.

NOW: A pack of dogs are roaming I-17 SB at Grand. No, this is not a joke. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dcueQpUB1W — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 10, 2018

After confusing traffic for about 10 minutes, Highway Patrol sent out troopers to wrangle the six dogs.

The troopers were able to corral the dogs and remove them from the highway.

UPDATE: An Trooper just arrived. pic.twitter.com/5POMBJvKYq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 10, 2018

UPDATE: Troopers got all six of the dogs off the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/oATJUnOBdy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 10, 2018

According to KSAZ, the unusual obstruction turned out to be a misplaced mating ritual.

Five male dogs were pursuing a female German Shepard in heat.

Why did 5 male dogs cross I-17? To follow this female German shepard in heat... I’m not kidding. Below is their reunion... do you think he’s saying “hey remember when I risked my life for your attention?” 😂 #bizarrenews #weirdnews #oddnews pic.twitter.com/NefSQAUYZ3 — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) December 11, 2018