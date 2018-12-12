Pack of dogs follows female in heat onto busy Arizona interstate

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- They were looking for a date in the wrong place.
A pack of dogs shut down traffic Monday when they started wandering around on Interstate 17 in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported.
After confusing traffic for about 10 minutes, Highway Patrol sent out troopers to wrangle the six dogs.
The troopers were able to corral the dogs and remove them from the highway.
According to KSAZ, the unusual obstruction turned out to be a misplaced mating ritual.
Five male dogs were pursuing a female German Shepard in heat.
