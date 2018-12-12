New retirement community on its way in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edna Prince stood outside of her future home - excited about the construction happening just a few feet away.

“It's good to come out and look and see the progress that has been made,” she said.

Prince and her husband claimed their spot early as one of the families who will live at Emmanuel Retirement Village – a living community for seniors 62 and older.

Non-profit Ujima Community Development Corporation has been working on bringing this to the East Winston-Salem community for close to 15 years.

“They could have some independent living, but they wouldn't have to worry about repairs to a home, they didn't have all that overhead that was associated with homes,” Ujima executive director Coretta Bigelow said.

Hobart Jones has helped lead the project since approximately 2005.

He says the Winston-Salem Foundation’s guidance helped turn unused land into a site for an apartment building, duplexes, and a community center.

Jones says representatives with the Winston-Salem Foundation helped Ujima understand the grant application process and develop a plan to pursue funding from different community resources.

The apartment building and duplexes are not finished, but the foundations have been constructed.

“Every time I come out here, every little piece they add to it I just get that more excited,” Jones said.

Nearby Petree Elementary is looking forward to having a senior presence close to the school because it relies on adults in this age group to tutor students.

"We're excited because we do have quite a few seniors from other organizations and so this will be the first time we'll have a senior group in our community where our school is" parental involvement coordinator Evelyn Boone said.

The Emmanuel Retirement Village is open to anyone over the age of 62 regardless of whether that person lives in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.

Spaces are still available.

Leaders hope the community will be ready in June of 2019.