Matchmaker mom goes viral after awkwardly trying to find her son a date

Most college kids would be mortified to learn their mom was trying to set them up with strangers at the grocery and one of those stranger blasted the awkward exchange out on the internet.

For one Texas college student, however, it all seemed to work out.

Earlier this month, Charisma Valdez, a student at UT-San Antonio, tweeted, “If your name is Cody, you’re 6’4, you go to UTSA, live at the Outpost, a sophomore, AND majoring in Global Affairs. Your mom truly is your wingman. She just showed my roommates and I your picture at HEB trying to find you a GF. lmao.”

The Dec. 3 tweet quickly went viral, drawing in more than 62,000 likes and more than 4,700 retweets by Wednesday.

If your name is Cody, you’re 6’4, you go to UTSA, live at the Outpost, a sophomore, AND majoring in Global Affairs. Your mom truly is your wingman. She just showed my roommates and I your picture at HEB trying to find you a GF. lmao — Charisma Valdez (@charisma14_) December 4, 2018

Valdez spoke with KTRK and said the she and her roommates were at H-E-B, a grocery store, when a puppy sparked a conversation between them and the mom, Patricia.

“We were pretty excited at first because we were talking about puppies, and then once she brought up her son and that whole conversation, we got pretty serious,” Valdez told KTRK.

This might sound like a nightmare for any single college guy, but it turns out Patricia is quite the wing-mom.

Only a few days later, Charisma shared a photo of their first date with the infamous global affairs major, Codey Gonzalez.

It just goes to show you, if you’re struggling to find a date, your mom might just be your best bet.