Man trying to break into donation bin gets trapped in it and dies, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is dead after police say he tried to break into a donation bin, KSAT reports.

Officials say the body was found at a shopping center donation station in San Antonio Wednesday.

They believe the man was trying to get inside the donation bin when he got stuck.

The weight of his body then pulled down the lever and he suffocated.

Police say the death is being ruled an accident.

They have not released the man’s name.