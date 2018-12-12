× Guilford County Schools closed Thursday

Guilford County Schools announced that schools will be closed Thursday.

Guilford County Schools announced, “All GCS schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 13 for students and school staff members, except for essential personnel, due to ongoing challenges with secondary road conditions & school parking lots, entrances & walkways. Central offices will operate on a regular schedule.”

