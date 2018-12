Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was hurt after her vehicle hit a snowbank and flipped on Interstate 73 in Greensboro, police report.

The woman was driving south in a Toyota SUV and suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Police believe she was not driving at an unsafe speed.

Instead, officers say the accident was ice-related.

The woman told police she was driving to work when the accident happened.