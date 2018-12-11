Winston-Salem man dies after car crashes into tree

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man who crashed his car into a tree on Dec. 1 in Winston-Salem has died, according to a press release.

Andre Laron Coles, 43, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra east on Forest Drive when it happened.

Police said Coles was driving east on Forest Drive at about 12:30 a.m. when he drove across Stratford Road and hit a tree at 401 Stratford Road.

Coles and his passenger, Alexius Morgan, 25, of Winston-Salem, were taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Coles passed away on Dec. 11. No word on Morgan’s condition.

Police have not said what caused the crash. The wreck remains under investigation.

The 400 Block of Stratford Road was closed for more than six hours.