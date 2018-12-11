Triad under Winter Weather Advisory because of refreezing Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad is under a Winter Weather Advisory because of the risk of refreezing Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

For the latest closings and delays, click here.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday evening, getting all the way down to near 20 degrees overnight.

"Black ice formation is expected as melted snow and ice begin to refreeze on area roadways. This will lead to hazardous travel conditions for those on foot or in a vehicle," the National Weather Service said in the advisory.

"Ice buildup on area roadways, especially any untreated secondary roadways, will lead to treacherous travel conditions likely to persist throughout the morning commute," the NWS said. "Try to delay departure if possible, and if you must travel, allow for extra time to arrive at your destination and increase your following distance from the car in front of you. All spots that appear to be wet are likely to be ice."