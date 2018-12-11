Triad under Winter Weather Advisory as roads freeze overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow, sleet and rain is gone, but, in its wake, the Piedmont Triad is facing ice.

The entire FOX8 viewing area is under Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday morning.

With temperatures in the 20s in the early morning, sun rise should bring thawing temperatures by lunchtime.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said, "With mostly sunny skies, temperatures are expected to climb to 40° this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble back to the lower 20s by daybreak Wednesday."

Winter Weather Advisory this morning... Black ice and snow-covered secondary roads will make driving a challenge this morning. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/W57JZNDGkH — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) December 11, 2018

This cycle of thawing and freezing is a perfect recipe for continued icing over of roads.

"The next storm churns across the southeastern U.S. Friday, bringing rain to the Piedmont on Friday," Byrd said. "Temperatures will warm to near 50° Friday courtesy of a mild breeze, then stay in the lower 50s through the weekend."

Over the weekend, the Triad is not expected to see rain, snow or any other precipitation.