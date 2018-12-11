Postal service in Greensboro resumes operations after historic snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Our historic snowstorm made driving nearly impossible. That impacted the United States Postal Service.

Greensboro Post Master Ronnie White explained how a blanket of snow put the brakes on a very busy holiday shipping season.

"A lot of our major mailers like Amazon, UPS and FedEx, they curtailed operations so we didn't have that volume to run on Monday," White said.

A lot of postal trucks you normally see in neighborhoods were parked on Monday. Deep snow cover also prevented customers like David Joseph from going to his post office box.

"I didn't come yesterday because of the streets. But I did come today because the streets are a little better," Joseph said.

The sun helped turn the snow into slush, making the streets a little easier to drive on. Deliveries and customers returned and the busy holiday shipping season was off and running again.

"We appreciate our customers," White said. "We know this time of the year, a lot of people were snowed in and they were going online and ordering packages. We are going to make every effort to get those packages delivered over the next few days as they start coming in to us."

To help keep the mail moving, the United States Postal Service is asking us to clear sidewalks and driveways. There should be a clear path to your mailbox. Porches also need to be clear of snow and ice. Falls are the leading cause of accidents among postal carriers.