Police identify man found in ditch after hit-and-run in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police have identified the man found in a ditch after he was hit by a truck early Tuesday morning.

Asheboro police found Doyle Dean Henderson, 49, of Asheboro, injured in a ditch on North Fayetteville Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Henderson was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they have located the suspect vehicle, which is being processed for evidence.

A suspected driver of the vehicle is scheduled to be interviewed this evening, police said.