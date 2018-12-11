Police identify man found in ditch after hit-and-run in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police have identified the man found in a ditch after he was hit by a truck early Tuesday morning.
Asheboro police found Doyle Dean Henderson, 49, of Asheboro, injured in a ditch on North Fayetteville Street shortly after 1 a.m.
Henderson was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
Police said Tuesday afternoon they have located the suspect vehicle, which is being processed for evidence.
A suspected driver of the vehicle is scheduled to be interviewed this evening, police said.