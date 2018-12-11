× Police ask public for help identifying man found in ditch after hit-and-run in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are trying to figure out the identify a man who was found in a ditch after he was hit by a truck in Asheboro early Tuesday morning.

The man is in critical condition.

Police responded to an unknown medical call at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday at 1948 North Fayetteville Street.

The victim is a balding white man who appears to be between 35 to 45 years of age. He is between 5 foot 9 inches tall and 6 foot tall.

The man has a tattoo of a heart with angel wings on his upper right arm. Below, there is a tattoo of a ribbon with the name “Dean.”

He has a tattoo of a blue dragon on his left forearm.

Debris at the scene suggests the man was hit by a truck. Police believe the truck then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2015 to 2017 Ford 150 pickup truck.

Police are asking for help identifying both the victim and a suspect.

The Asheboro Police Department asks anyone with information to call APD at (336) 626-1300 ext. 314 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.