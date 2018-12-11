Over 29,000 pounds of sausage links recalled after customers find metal pieces inside

CTI Foods LLC is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of sausage links over concerns they might contain pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Monday.

The recall includes 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey.

To find out if products you own have been recalled, check the package. The packaging of affected products includes:

la “Use By” date of Jan. 31, 2019.

a case code that reads, “A6382168.”

a time stamp from 11:58 to 01:49.

an establishment number of “EST. 19085.”

The problem was discovered on Monday after five customers complained of metal pieces in the ready-to-eat sausage links.