Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Asheboro

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Asheboro.

Asheboro police responded to a report of someone lying in a ditch at about 1 am.

The pedestrian was found on the 1900 block of North Fayetteville Street.

Police say all evidence and injuries indicate a hit-and-run.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for surgery.