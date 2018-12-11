Ice causes rollover crash on Business 85 in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Ice caused a rollover crash in High Point Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Business 85 just north of the Interstate 74 interchange shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene said a pickup truck hit a patch of ice, crossed the median and flipped over into the southbound lanes.

Firefighters had to cut parts of the truck to get the driver out.

The driver complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.