‘Huge sheet of ice:’ Man flips car on Durham bridge, walks away unharmed

DURHAM, N.C. — One North Carolina man is feeling lucky after he flipped his car Tuesday morning and walked away unharmed.

The incident happened after 5:30 a.m. on the 15-501 bridge over Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Beau Kildow told WTVD that he slid on black ice while driving to work.

“I think…I hit a patch of ice and just started swerving back and forth across the lane and then I hit the side barrier there and flipped over,” said Kildow, who is an orthopedic resident with Duke Sports Medicine.

Officials warned that many roads would be icy following Sunday’s storm, which dropped 12 inches of snow in Durham.

“It just felt like I was on a huge sheet of ice,” said Kildow. “There was no way of gaining control once I hit that ice, my car was completely sliding all over the place.”