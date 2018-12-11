Greensboro residents anxiously waiting for city’s snow plows to visit their neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro says their goal was to start plowing in residential neighborhoods sometime Tuesday.

FOX8 was on High View Road as snow plows came through for the very first time close to 5 p.m.

"It feels pretty good to see snow plows. It's the first time we've seen them, but I know that they've been working incredibly hard around the clock," said Emily Harris, a Greensboro homeowner.

As of Tuesday night, 75 percent of the Priority 2 roads had been plowed and deemed passable, according to the City of Greensboro.

Crews continue to work 12-hour rotations and will plow overnight, only stopping if the roads become too icy.