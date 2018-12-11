× Grandmother killed, 2 grandchildren injured in Rottweiler attack in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A grandmother was killed and two of her grandchildren were injured when they were attacked by four Rottweilers Monday, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road, south of Fairmont, Monday afternoon.

Esta Currier, 73, died after the attack. Two of her grandchildren, ages 7 and 9, were taken to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina, where they are listed in stable condition.

Two deputies came to the scene and fired on the dogs, killing all four, after they were “approached by the dogs in an aggressive manor,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs’ bodies were turned over to Robeson County Animal Control.

It is unclear if the dogs’ owner will be charged.