First vandals, then arson, now snow damages Thomasville church

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The roof of Mount Sinai Pentecostal Church on Jewell Street could not hold the weight of this weeks snowstorm.

“Right now, my heart is broken to see the building like this,” Pastor Leo Melra said. “Yesterday when I came here, I cried, but ... the building can be replaced.”

The sanctuary roof collapsed around noon on Sunday, a time when the building would be full with worshipers. The building is a total loss.

“Thank you God everybody is safe here,” Melra said.

City officials closed the 60+ year old building Tuesday. The church started as the Perry Memorial Church before switching to Mount Sinai, which serves the Spanish speaking community.

The congregation has dealt with heartache before. In June of 2012 the church was vandalized and then set on fire.

“We have a lot of memories in this building through the years,” said Donnie Robinette, who overseas the church conference. He says the church is insured and services will continue in the fellowship hall until a new sanctuary can be built.

“Buildings can be replaced,” he said.