Delta cracks down on emotional support animals, FedEx says order your Christmas gifts by Dec. 17 and more

Posted 10:21 am, December 11, 2018, by

In Tuesday's Monday Matters, Jane King discusses Delta which plans to crack down on emotional support animals on planes, FedEx which says Dec. 17 is the last to ship and expect arrival by Christmas and Google which is poised to shut down Google+ early after another data leak.