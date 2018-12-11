Davidson County woman has 175 Christmas trees in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- It takes Jeannie Harrison an hour just to turn on her Christmas lights.

That’s because her Christmas decorations are wall-to-wall, filling up every room of her house.

“This is my Santa tree,” said Harrison, who puts up a total of 175 Christmas trees. “There are seven of them that rotate.”

It takes Harrison two months to decorate.

“They call me the Christmas Tree Lady,” Harrison said. “I just love Christmas.”

One special room is full of hundreds of Fontanie brand figurines.

“It's all from Italy, I’ve got 500 pieces of the nativity scene,” she said.

While she’s paid top dollar for the figurines, everything else she buys at a deal.

“Yard sales, thrift stores, I never pay full retail,” she said.

Harrison gives tours by appointment with admission being one canned food donation for the local food pantry.

To plan a visit, call (336) 250-9215