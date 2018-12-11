× Check Tuesday’s school closings amid dangerous driving conditions

While the snow, sleet and rain has ended, roads remain dangerous as nearly invisible black ice makes driving dangerous.

To keep families and buses off the road, many schools in the Piedmont Triad are planning to close or operate on delays Tuesday.

Districts that have already issued cancellations include Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Davidson County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Rockingham County Schools and others.

Click here for FOX8’s list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.

The snowstorm hit Sunday, and its causing ongoing problems in the Piedmont Triad.

While the snow, sleet and rain has ended, the wet roads may have frozen over during the night as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Once the sun rises Tuesday, roads will begin to thaw out and temperatures will rise above freezing before lunchtime.

Again, however, they will fall back to the lower 20s by daybreak Wednesday.

This cycling could continue to produce black ice on roadways causing cars to skid.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this morning for the entire FOX8 viewing area.