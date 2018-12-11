Body found in pond in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A body was pulled from a pond in Surry County Tuesday afternoon, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

The victim, a male, did not show up for work. A family member saw tire tracks through the snow leading to a pond on Fireside Road in Surry County.

Divers were called in and late this afternoon the divers found a the victim in a pickup truck.

The victim’s body sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy.

The victim is not being identified until all family members are notified.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.