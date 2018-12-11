× Bennett College could lose accreditation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College could lose its accreditation, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Its oversight body voted Tuesday to remove the accreditation of the private women’s college, which has struggled in recent years with declining enrollment and revenues.

President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon that the college has appealed the decision made by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Bennett will remain open — and accredited — in the meantime, she said. The college will have until Feb. 18 to convince the commission to change its mind.

