Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Due to the snow and ice, an AirCare helicopter had to land on an Interstate 85 bridge to respond to a Davidson County wreck.

The helicopter landed at about 6:22 a.m.

Details surrounding the wreck remain unclear, but the appearance of the helicopter suggests there are injuries reported.

The wreck happened on I-85 northbound in Thomasville at mile marker 102.

The scene was reportedly cleared by 7:20 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.