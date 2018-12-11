× Krispy Kreme’s $1 dozen deal is back for the ‘Day of the Dozens’

Doughnut lovers across the state are hoping for clear roads Wednesday — It’s Krispy Kreme’s Day of the Dozens!

Yet again, Krispy Kreme is back with an ever-popular promotion.

On Dec. 12, you can get a dozen doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of another dozen.

With a dozen usually selling for about $9, that means you can walk out the door with 24 fresh doughnuts for about $10.

And with temperatures staying low this week, a “Hot Now” doughnut doesn’t sound too bad.