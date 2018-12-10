× Woman put puppies in backpack, abused them at bar, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly abused four puppies at a bar, WTVJ reports.

Teresa Gardner, 27, of Pompano Beach, faces multiple charges including tormenting animals and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ, Gardner put four puppies in a backpack and was seen swinging the backpack and slamming it on tables and benches at Briny Irish Pub.

Deputies rescued the puppies, which were only four weeks old.

Gardner was being held under a $500 bond.