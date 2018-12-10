× Woman cancels baby shower after family mocks baby’s name

SAN FRANCISCO — She was all ready for her baby shower, but decided to cancel because people wouldn’t stop mocking her son’s name.

“Ya’ll have been talking sh** about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD,” she wrote on the Facebook event, which was then shared to Reddit. “How can you judge an unborn child?? What is wrong with you?? I never knew my family could be so judgmental.”

The woman’s name was not given in the post, only the name of the baby: Squire Sebastian Senator.

She later clarifies that Squire Sebastian Senator is just the baby’s first name.

Read the full post on Reddit.

“To say this frankly, my friends and family have treated me like total sh**,” she wrote. “They’ve spread rumors and lies about my child. No, I am not crazy. No, I am not mentally unstable. No, I was not drunk when I named my child.”

The writer was adamant that she would not change his name and that people must refer to him by his full first name with no nicknames.

“This name conveys power. It conveys wealth. It conveys success,” she said.

The woman said her baby’s name will be a “revolution. It will push people to question everything.”

She closed the post with a clear statement to her family.

“F**k you all. Fake a** family,” she wrote. “You won’t get to be a part of my baby’s life and it’s all because you had to judge him.”