Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect; refreezing risk overnight as temps dip back into 20s

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday due to remaining snow and ice on some roads.

There will be partial clearing tonight with some refreezing, lows in the lower 20s.

Mostly sunny with good melting Tuesday afternoon, highs in the lower 40s. Clear and very cold Tuesday night with more refreezing. Lows near 20.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Wednesday night, we fall back to the lower 20s.

The next system approaches on Thursday with high clouds, highs in the lower 40s.

Rain arrives on Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Partly cloudy over the weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the mid-30s.