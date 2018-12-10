‘Refreeze every night’: Winter storm moving out of the Piedmont; more ice to build up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The brutal winter storm that has been causing so many problems here in the Piedmont is starting to move away, but that doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet.

According to FOX8's Tom Britt of the MAX Weather Center, the Piedmont Triad above freezing temperatures during the day and below freezing at night mean roads could remain icy for the rest of the week.

The Monday high will be in the mid 30s accompanied by some possible sunshine, but with a drop down to the low 20s, anything that melts will freeze back over.

"We will see a gradual warming trend Tuesday through Sunday," Britt said. "By Tuesday the high will hit the low 40s, with mid-40s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows however will continue in the 20’s, meaning wet roads will refreeze every night, causing hazardous driving conditions each morning."

Some relief could come Friday, the first day temperatures will remain above freezing both throughout the day and through the night.

Sunday will offer a break from the bitter cold with highs in the upper 50s.