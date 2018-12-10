Weather closings and delays

‘Nightmare and a tragedy’: Governor Roy Cooper says storm claimed at least two lives in NC

Posted 11:51 am, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:13PM, December 10, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- "A nightmare and a tragedy."

Those were the words used by Governor Roy Cooper to describe the situation in the Tar Heel state as North Carolinians reel after a snow-packed Sunday that claimed at least two lives.

Cooper referred to a man killed in Matthews when a tree fell on his car on East John Street near Charles Buckley Way.

He also said a woman living in hospice care at her Haywood County also died in the storm.

The governor alluded to a third death which was possibly storm-related in Yadkin County.

The Yadkin County Emergency Operations Center reported a man in a tractor-trailer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest Sunday on Interstate 77.

 