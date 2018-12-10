× NC National Guard soldier transports baby through dangerous winter storm

As the winter storm littered North Carolina roads with ice and abandoned cars, emergency teams were making rescues and even helped transport a baby!

A North Carolina National Guard soldier with 883rd Eng CO was photographed transporting a baby to Hudson in Caldwell County on Sunday.

The N.C. National Guard posted the photo, writing that the soldier transported the baby in assistance to the North Carolina Emergency Management All Hazard Response Team.

“Well done!!” the N.C. National Guard wrote.