Michael McLellan linked to unsolved 2016 rape case during investigation into kidnapping, killing of Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar is now also charged in an unsolved rape from 2016, the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office said Monday, thanks to investigative work that connected his DNA to both cases.

Michael McLellan, 34, appeared in court for both cases Monday, WTVD reports.

The judge in Hania’s case revoked McLellan’s bond. The judge also said McLellan could face the death penalty in the case.

Right after that hearing, McLellan also appeared in Superior Court for the other rape case.

According to Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt, that case — a 2016 rape — was solved while police were investigating Hania’s death and kidnapping.

