Guilford County Schools closed through Wednesday

Guilford County Schools announced that district schools will remain closed through Wednesday as crews continue to clear roads.

“The district is continuing to evaluate road conditions and will make a decision about staff later today,” GCS said in a Monday morning tweet.

The snowstorm hit Sunday and is already starting to move away, but many of the problems caused by the onslaught remain.

With warmer days and colder nights, the snow is expected to melt and refreeze multiple times through the week, making slick, icy roads.