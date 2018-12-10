× Crews search river for truck driver after tractor-trailer crashes off bridge in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. — When a tractor-trailer was founder in a river in Kinston, divers and responders began a search to find the driver, WRAL reports.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, Highway Patrol received a report of debris on the U.S. Highway 70 bridge over the Neuse River.

The passerby reported a truck seemed to have hit the guardrails on both sides of the highway.

On the scene, responders saw the tractor-trailer in the river.

The truck appeared to have crashed through a stretch of guardrail.

Members of Beaufort County’s Sidney Dive Team searched the freezing waters looking for the missing driver.

“It is brutal,” one of the drive team members told WRAL. “The river is high with a strong current.”

Hemby said authorities believe the trailer is empty.